Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0364 on Major Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. Klever has a market capitalization of $123.73 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00069198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00102429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.66 or 0.99700624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.69 or 0.06597343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021314 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.