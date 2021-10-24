Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.86 ($15.13).

ETR KCO opened at €11.41 ($13.42) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

