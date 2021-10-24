Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of KNX opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

