Komodo (KMD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.95 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $134.58 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.93 or 0.00286914 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00111492 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00150822 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000831 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002778 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,322,476 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

