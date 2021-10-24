Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HSBC currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.50.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DNUT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.46.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Krispy Kreme stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.