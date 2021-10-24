Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 116,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 36.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.43 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

