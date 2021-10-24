Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 122,408 shares.The stock last traded at $52.91 and had previously closed at $51.97.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.
The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
