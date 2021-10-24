Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 122,408 shares.The stock last traded at $52.91 and had previously closed at $51.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

