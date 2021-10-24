Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $919.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,139.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 in the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

