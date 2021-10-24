Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lowered to Hold at Summit Insights

Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $684.42.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $556.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.41. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

