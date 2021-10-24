Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $575.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $684.42.

Lam Research stock opened at $556.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.93 and a 200-day moving average of $614.41. Lam Research has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

