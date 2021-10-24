Landshare (LAND) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 24th. Landshare has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $358,218.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00005381 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00101552 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,789,095 coins and its circulating supply is 893,648 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing "prop-tech" – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is "AuctionOK", an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. "

Buying and Selling Landshare

