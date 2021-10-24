Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $165.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 181,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.