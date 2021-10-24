Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $58.50 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,919,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

