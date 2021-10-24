Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

LPTX stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $737,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150,685 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

