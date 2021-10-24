Legal & General Group Plc Acquires Shares of 82,000 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $40,687,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $12,803,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $32,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FA shares. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of FA opened at $21.50 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.