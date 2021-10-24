Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,718,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 21,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

UEIC opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. Analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

