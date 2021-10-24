Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 65,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $73.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $28,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.