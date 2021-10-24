Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of Wabash National worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 28.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

WNC opened at $16.08 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $804.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

