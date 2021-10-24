Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Surmodics worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Surmodics by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 184,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRDX stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $756.30 million, a P/E ratio of 545.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $695,714. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

