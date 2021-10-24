Legal & General Group Plc Sells 27,853 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,853 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth $601,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.12 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $204.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.