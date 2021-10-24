Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $40.12 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $811.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

