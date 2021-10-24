Lendefi (new) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,205.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lendefi (new) Profile

Lendefi (new)’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

