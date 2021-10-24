Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,985 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for about 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.05% of Liberty Global worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 19.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 346,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 392,949 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 386.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $2,983,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

