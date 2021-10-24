Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,646 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $91,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $338.37 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.00 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

