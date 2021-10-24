Littelfuse (LFUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $3.070-$3.230 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $294.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.65 and a 200-day moving average of $264.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $299.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock worth $6,582,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.