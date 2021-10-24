Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $184.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,052%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $100.75. 884,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,060. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $102.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 315,780 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.