LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of LiveRamp worth $33,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 373,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,424 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,719,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 32.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $51.72 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

