loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LDI. Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.15.

loanDepot stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

