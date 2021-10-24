LOCGame Market Capitalization Tops $9.05 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00073053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00104445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.08 or 0.99680220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.89 or 0.06646478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021785 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 39,651,456 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

