Lockheed Martin (LMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMT opened at $374.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

