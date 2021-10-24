L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $95.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

