Lotto (LOTTO) Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $26.21 million and $4,697.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.14 or 0.00310344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.