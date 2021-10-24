LPL Financial LLC Buys 428 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.