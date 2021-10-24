LPL Financial LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NVAX opened at $134.56 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,497 shares of company stock valued at $37,174,380. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.