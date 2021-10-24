LPL Financial LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $95.22 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

