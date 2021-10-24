LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,287 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

NULV stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.