LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,633 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.35% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 168,404 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $280,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DUSA opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

