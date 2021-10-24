Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$13.75

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUG. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.94.

TSE LUG opened at C$11.88 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

