Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,626. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

