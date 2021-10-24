Lympo Market Token (LMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $403,134.00

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $403,134.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lympo Market Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00069538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.70 or 0.99645618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.10 or 0.06615885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo Market Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo Market Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Market Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo Market Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.