Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of TJX opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

