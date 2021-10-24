Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $231,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Quilter Plc bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 49.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average of $111.41. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.