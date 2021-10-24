Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

