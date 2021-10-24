Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.
In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
See Also: Dividend Kings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.