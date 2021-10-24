Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Truist increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of TEL opened at $147.60 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $139.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.