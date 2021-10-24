Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 157,074 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,648,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.43% of Avanos Medical worth $59,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

