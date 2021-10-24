Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.29% of Helen of Troy worth $71,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $227.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

