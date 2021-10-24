Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 292.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 571,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of V.F. worth $62,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in V.F. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in V.F. by 80.7% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in V.F. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,759,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,557,000 after buying an additional 471,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $70.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

