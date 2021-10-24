Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 155,749 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,749 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $64,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 233.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $277,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $5,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $338.37 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.