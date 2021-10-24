Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $61.97 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2,438.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $61,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.7% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 132,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.