Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 169,985.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.32% of Switch worth $67,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,458,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,169,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,094,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $25.59 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

